Assembly elections 2018: How much NOTA poll?

New Delhi, Dec 11: The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including AAP and Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states.

According to the Election Commission's website at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, the NOTA votes ranged as high as 2.1% in Chhattisgarh to 0.5% in Mizoram.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded its candidates on 85 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, got 0.9% of votes while NOTA votes were 2.1% of the counted votes in the state.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 0.2% and 0.2% votes respectively in Chhattisgarh.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) got 0.4% votes in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, NOTA votes were 1.5% of the total counted votes. Samajwadi Party got one% while AAP got 0.7% votes.

The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3%. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SP got 1.3% and 0.2% votes respectively.

The AAP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) received 0.4% votes each in the state.

In Telangana assembly polls, NOTA got 1.1% of votes while NCP got 0.2% of votes. The CPI(M) polled 0.4% votes while CPI received 0.4% votes.

In Mizoram, NOTA got 0.5% of votes while People's Represent for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) got 0.2% of votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.