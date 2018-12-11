Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP8427
CONG8427
IND31
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG2376
BJP1063
IND49
OTH212
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG2541
BJP78
BSP+63
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS088
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH03
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Assembly elections 2018: How much NOTA poll?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The NOTA or none of the above option appeared to have outperformed several political parties, including AAP and Samajwadi Party, which contested the assembly polls in the five states.

    According to the Election Commission's website at 5.45 pm on Tuesday, the NOTA votes ranged as high as 2.1% in Chhattisgarh to 0.5% in Mizoram.

    Also Read | What will happen if NOTA votes are more than votes of candidate, churning on in ECI?

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded its candidates on 85 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, got 0.9% of votes while NOTA votes were 2.1% of the counted votes in the state.

    Similarly, Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) got 0.2% and 0.2% votes respectively in Chhattisgarh.

    The Communist Party of India (CPI) got 0.4% votes in the state.

    In Madhya Pradesh, NOTA votes were 1.5% of the total counted votes. Samajwadi Party got one% while AAP got 0.7% votes.

    The NOTA votes in Rajasthan elections were 1.3%. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and SP got 1.3% and 0.2% votes respectively.

    The AAP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) received 0.4% votes each in the state.

    In Telangana assembly polls, NOTA got 1.1% of votes while NCP got 0.2% of votes. The CPI(M) polled 0.4% votes while CPI received 0.4% votes.

    Also Read | 'Farmers, youth sent message to PM,' says Rahul Gandhi

    In Mizoram, NOTA got 0.5% of votes while People's Represent for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) got 0.2% of votes.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.

    Read more about:

    assembly elections 2018 assembly election results nota bjp congress election commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 20:14 [IST]
