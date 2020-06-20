Assam warns against fake news

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, June 20: Taking note of the increasing number of news portals, the Assam government on Friday said actions will be taken if any such website is found to be spreading fake and fabricated news to mislead the public.

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna held a discussion on the rapid increase of news websites in the state with Commissioner and Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department Preetom Saikia and Director Anupam Choudhury.

"It has come to the notice of the government that most of the times, some news web portals have been involved in disseminating fake, false and fabricated news, which have misled the general public," an official statement said.

Fake: Govt has not ordered the restriction of these Chinese apps

There is a huge possibility of these fake news having an adverse effect, particularly on the upcoming generation, it added.

"False information and fake news circulated in news web portals and social media may always cause harm to our society. Moreover, it is also observed that social media platforms are being exploited by many for the purpose of vested interest and spreading false and fake news," the statement said.

The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to keep a strict vigil on such news websites and social media platforms.

"The Chief Secretary also directed to take immediate action under the cybercrime laws against such news web portals and social media users," the statement said.