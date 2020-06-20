  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam warns against fake news

    By
    |

    Guwahati, June 20: Taking note of the increasing number of news portals, the Assam government on Friday said actions will be taken if any such website is found to be spreading fake and fabricated news to mislead the public.

    Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna held a discussion on the rapid increase of news websites in the state with Commissioner and Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department Preetom Saikia and Director Anupam Choudhury.

    Assam warns against fake news
    Representational Image

    "It has come to the notice of the government that most of the times, some news web portals have been involved in disseminating fake, false and fabricated news, which have misled the general public," an official statement said.

    Fake: Govt has not ordered the restriction of these Chinese apps

    There is a huge possibility of these fake news having an adverse effect, particularly on the upcoming generation, it added.

    "False information and fake news circulated in news web portals and social media may always cause harm to our society. Moreover, it is also observed that social media platforms are being exploited by many for the purpose of vested interest and spreading false and fake news," the statement said.

    The chief secretary directed the authorities concerned to keep a strict vigil on such news websites and social media platforms.

    "The Chief Secretary also directed to take immediate action under the cybercrime laws against such news web portals and social media users," the statement said.

    More ASSAM GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    assam government fake news buster

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue