Assam reports 30 Japanese encephalitis deaths in two weeks

Guwahati, July 18: Three more deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) were reported in Assam on Monday, pushing the toll to 30.

As many as 13 new cases were also detected during the day, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, release said. The total number of JE cases in the state has risen to 183, it added.

One death each was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Lakhimpur districts. Among the new cases, Nagaon and Jorhat logged the highest with five cases each.

One fresh infection each was reported from Sivasagar, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan, the release said. One new case of JE was detected in the state on Sunday, though no deaths were reported.

All districts have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines have been communicated by the NHM to all the districts for AES/JE case detection, management and referral.

The state annually records surge in JE cases, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, during this period.

What is Japanese encephalitis virus?

Japanese encephalitis virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus and belongs to the same genus as dengue, yellow fever, and West Nile viruses. It is the most important cause of viral encephalitis in Asia and the first case of Japanese encephalitis viral disease was documented in 1871 in Japan.

Japanese encephalitis primarily affects children and most adults in endemic countries have natural immunity after childhood infection, but individuals of any age may be affected.

