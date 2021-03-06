YouTube
    Assam Polls: Congress announces candidates for 40 seats

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Mar 06: The Assam Congress has announced the names of its candidates for 40 seats in the first of the three-phase election.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the list, Assam Congress unit chief Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur and senior leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

    The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

    The Congress-led ''Mahajoth'' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

    The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021 congress

