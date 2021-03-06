Assam assembly elections 2021: BJP, allies finalise sharing of 86 out of 126 seats

Assam polls 2021: BJP releases list of 70 candidates, CM Sonowal to contest from Majuli seat

Assam Polls: AJP announces candidates for 18 seats, Lurinjyoti to contest from Dhulijan

‘She is very much with us’: Congress on reports of Sushmita Dev’s resignation ahead of Assam polls

Assam Polls: Congress announces candidates for 40 seats

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Mar 06: The Assam Congress has announced the names of its candidates for 40 seats in the first of the three-phase election.

According to the list, Assam Congress unit chief Ripun Bora contesting from Gohpur and senior leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.

The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

The Congress-led ''Mahajoth'' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on March 27.