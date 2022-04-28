YouTube
    Assam: PM lauds double-engine govt in 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ address

    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that there is no more rule of anarchy and hatred in Assam and Assam Chief Ministers efforts ensured peace in the state.

    PM lauds double-engine govt in Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ address

    Modi addressed the Peace, Unity and Development Rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District this morning.He also hailed the double-engine government in Assam, where he also took part in the peace, unity and development rally.

    During the programme, Modi will also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than 500 crore rupees in the education sector, including laying of foundation stone of Veterinary College at Diphu, Degree College at West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College, Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong.

    These projects, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:50 [IST]
