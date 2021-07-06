Assam govt declares complete lockdown in 7 districts; Calls for ban on public-private transport

Happy high: Tiger population in Assam's Manas jumps to 46 from 30 last year

Guwahati, July 06: In what comes as a major development, the Assam government on Tuesday declared a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state from July 7, 2021, till further notice. There will be around the clock curfew and commercial setups, restaurants, shops will remain shut in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon.

According to an official statement, public and private transport will not be allowed to ply and inter-state movement has also been suspended by the Assam government.

Other restrictions, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc, and exemptions as notified in the order of June 26 will continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by the Assam government order.

Here is all you need to know:

a. The curfew in these seven districts will be round the clock but Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta. Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong, which are showing moderate positivity rate, will be under from 2pm to 5pm.

b. Dhubri, Kamrup (M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri. West Karbi Anglong. Dima Hasao, Charaidco and Hailakandi will be under from 5pm to 5am.

c. All workplaces, business and commercial establishments, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, restaurants, roadside eateries and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms etc of cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order.

d. The Assam government has imposed a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue, the order said.

e. All public transport authorities will have to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles.

f. All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended.

g. Wearing of face mask will remain is must and should in all public places.