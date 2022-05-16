Tamil Nadu rains: 10 videos show how lives thrown out of gear due to floods, waterlogged roads

Assam flood's first wave nearly 57,000 people in 7 districts, kills three | Key points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, May 16: In Assam, nearly 57 thousand people are affected by the first wave of floods in 7 districts. Official sources said that floodwater also disrupted road communication at many places in Cachar, Dhemaji, West Kari Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts among others. Over 4 thousand people took shelter at government-run relief camps. The District administration distributed essential food items.

Assam, along with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya saw incessant rainfall in the past couple of days following which the water level of several rivers has gradually increased and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the latest updates on Assam floods:

Over 21,000 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district. As many as 2,150 people were rescued from the district on Saturday.

The water level of several river are gradually increasing and the water level of Kopili river is flowing above danger level mark.

In the Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals have been damaged due to floods.

Indian Air Force on Sunday had airlifted several stranded passengers from Dima Hasao to Silchar.

On the other hand, three people including a woman died in landslide incidents at Haflong area in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

North East Frontier railway cancelled the journey of a few trains due to heavy rain and landslides in Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section. Three persons are feared dead due to landslides in the state during last 24 hours.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:15 [IST]