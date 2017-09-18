Assam BJP suspends minority woman leader for supporting Rohingya Muslims

Benezir Arfan, a minority woman leader in Assam has been suspended by the BJP for lending supporting to the Rohingya Muslims. She had recently written a post requesting people to attend a fast to protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

Reports state that the party sent her the suspension order and also asked her to explain her stand. The party has asked her why disciplinary action should not be initiated against her.

"Despite being an active BJP member, you posted in social media seeking support for a programme organised by another organisation in connection with a problem related to Myanmar, without initiating any discussion about it in party platforms," the letter said.

However, the woman has claimed that party did not even ask her to explain her position.

"My only mistake was that I wrote 'a protest fast' instead of a 'prayer meeting' for Rohingyas, both Hindus and Muslims, who died while fleeing Myanmar. I apologised for the wrong use of words, but the party didn't listen," she told Hindustan Times.

OneIndia News

