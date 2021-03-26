YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases starting March 27.

    In the first phase of the polls 47 seats will be going for elections. In the second phase elections will be held in 39 seats on April 1, while phase 3 will be held on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

    Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule

    The BJP is in alliance with the AG and UPPL. In the 2016 elections the BJP won 60 of the 84 seats its contested, while the AGP won 14 of the 24. The UPPL did not win any seat. In 2021, the BJP will contest 92 seats while the AGP and UPPL will battle it out on 26 and 8 seats respectively.

    The Congress has formed the alliance with AIUDF, AGM and three Left parties. In the 2016 elections the Congress which was in power for three straight terms had won 26 of the 122 seats it contested on.

    Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule:

    Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3
    Dhekiajuli Ratabari (SC) Mankachar
    Barchalla Patharkandi Salmara South
    Tezpur Karimganj North Dhubri
    Rangapara Karimganj South Gauripur
    Sootea Badarpur Golakganj
    Biswanath Hailakandi Bilasipara West
    Behali Katlichera Bilasipara East
    Gohpur Algapur Gossaigaon
    Dhing Silchar Kokrajhar West (ST)
    Batadroba Sonai Kokrajhar East (ST)
    Rupohihat Dholai (SC) Sidli (ST)
    Samaguri Udharbond Bongaigaon
    Kaliabor Lakhipur Bijni
    Bokakhat Barkhola Abhayapuri North
    Sarupathar Katigora Abhayapuri South (SC)
    Golaghat Haflong (ST) Dudhnai (ST)
    Khumtai Bokajan (ST) Goalpara East
    Dergaon (SC) Howraghat (ST) Goalpara West
    Jorhat Diphu (ST) Jaleswar
    Majuli (ST) Baithalangso (ST) Sorbhog
    Titabar Kamalpur Bhabanipur
    Mariani Rangiya Patacharkuchi
    Teok Nalbari Barpeta
    Amguri Panery Jania
    Nazira Kalaigaon Baghbar
    Mahmara Sipajhar Sarukhetri
    Sonari Mangaldoi (SC) Chenga
    Thowra Dalgaon Boko (SC)
    Sibsagar Udalguri (ST) Chaygaon
    Bihpuria Majbat Palasbari
    Naoboicha Jagiroad (SC) Jalukbari
    Lakhimpur Marigaon Dispur
    Dhakuakhana (ST) Laharighat Gauhati East
    Dhemaji (ST) Raha (SC) Gauhati West
    Jonai (ST) Nowgong Hajo
    Moran Barhampur Tamulpur
    Dibrugarh Jamunamukh Barkhetry
    Lahowal Hojai Dharmapur
    Duliajan Lumding Barama (ST)
    Tingkhong Chapaguri (ST)
    Naharkatia
    Chabua
    Tinsukia
    Digboi
    Margherita
    Doom Dooma
    Sadiya

    Assam Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
