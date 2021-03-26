Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule
New Delhi, Mar 26: The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases starting March 27.
In the first phase of the polls 47 seats will be going for elections. In the second phase elections will be held in 39 seats on April 1, while phase 3 will be held on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The BJP is in alliance with the AG and UPPL. In the 2016 elections the BJP won 60 of the 84 seats its contested, while the AGP won 14 of the 24. The UPPL did not win any seat. In 2021, the BJP will contest 92 seats while the AGP and UPPL will battle it out on 26 and 8 seats respectively.
The Congress has formed the alliance with AIUDF, AGM and three Left parties. In the 2016 elections the Congress which was in power for three straight terms had won 26 of the 122 seats it contested on.
Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule:
|Phase 1
|Phase 2
|Phase 3
|Dhekiajuli
|Ratabari (SC)
|Mankachar
|Barchalla
|Patharkandi
|Salmara South
|Tezpur
|Karimganj North
|Dhubri
|Rangapara
|Karimganj South
|Gauripur
|Sootea
|Badarpur
|Golakganj
|Biswanath
|Hailakandi
|Bilasipara West
|Behali
|Katlichera
|Bilasipara East
|Gohpur
|Algapur
|Gossaigaon
|Dhing
|Silchar
|Kokrajhar West (ST)
|Batadroba
|Sonai
|Kokrajhar East (ST)
|Rupohihat
|Dholai (SC)
|Sidli (ST)
|Samaguri
|Udharbond
|Bongaigaon
|Kaliabor
|Lakhipur
|Bijni
|Bokakhat
|Barkhola
|Abhayapuri North
|Sarupathar
|Katigora
|Abhayapuri South (SC)
|Golaghat
|Haflong (ST)
|Dudhnai (ST)
|Khumtai
|Bokajan (ST)
|Goalpara East
|Dergaon (SC)
|Howraghat (ST)
|Goalpara West
|Jorhat
|Diphu (ST)
|Jaleswar
|Majuli (ST)
|Baithalangso (ST)
|Sorbhog
|Titabar
|Kamalpur
|Bhabanipur
|Mariani
|Rangiya
|Patacharkuchi
|Teok
|Nalbari
|Barpeta
|Amguri
|Panery
|Jania
|Nazira
|Kalaigaon
|Baghbar
|Mahmara
|Sipajhar
|Sarukhetri
|Sonari
|Mangaldoi (SC)
|Chenga
|Thowra
|Dalgaon
|Boko (SC)
|Sibsagar
|Udalguri (ST)
|Chaygaon
|Bihpuria
|Majbat
|Palasbari
|Naoboicha
|Jagiroad (SC)
|Jalukbari
|Lakhimpur
|Marigaon
|Dispur
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|Laharighat
|Gauhati East
|Dhemaji (ST)
|Raha (SC)
|Gauhati West
|Jonai (ST)
|Nowgong
|Hajo
|Moran
|Barhampur
|Tamulpur
|Dibrugarh
|Jamunamukh
|Barkhetry
|Lahowal
|Hojai
|Dharmapur
|Duliajan
|Lumding
|Barama (ST)
|Tingkhong
|Chapaguri (ST)
|Naharkatia
|Chabua
|Tinsukia
|Digboi
|Margherita
|Doom Dooma
|Sadiya