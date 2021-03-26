Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases starting March 27.

In the first phase of the polls 47 seats will be going for elections. In the second phase elections will be held in 39 seats on April 1, while phase 3 will be held on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The BJP is in alliance with the AG and UPPL. In the 2016 elections the BJP won 60 of the 84 seats its contested, while the AGP won 14 of the 24. The UPPL did not win any seat. In 2021, the BJP will contest 92 seats while the AGP and UPPL will battle it out on 26 and 8 seats respectively.

The Congress has formed the alliance with AIUDF, AGM and three Left parties. In the 2016 elections the Congress which was in power for three straight terms had won 26 of the 122 seats it contested on.

Assam assembly election 2021: Constituency wise schedule:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Dhekiajuli Ratabari (SC) Mankachar Barchalla Patharkandi Salmara South Tezpur Karimganj North Dhubri Rangapara Karimganj South Gauripur Sootea Badarpur Golakganj Biswanath Hailakandi Bilasipara West Behali Katlichera Bilasipara East Gohpur Algapur Gossaigaon Dhing Silchar Kokrajhar West (ST) Batadroba Sonai Kokrajhar East (ST) Rupohihat Dholai (SC) Sidli (ST) Samaguri Udharbond Bongaigaon Kaliabor Lakhipur Bijni Bokakhat Barkhola Abhayapuri North Sarupathar Katigora Abhayapuri South (SC) Golaghat Haflong (ST) Dudhnai (ST) Khumtai Bokajan (ST) Goalpara East Dergaon (SC) Howraghat (ST) Goalpara West Jorhat Diphu (ST) Jaleswar Majuli (ST) Baithalangso (ST) Sorbhog Titabar Kamalpur Bhabanipur Mariani Rangiya Patacharkuchi Teok Nalbari Barpeta Amguri Panery Jania Nazira Kalaigaon Baghbar Mahmara Sipajhar Sarukhetri Sonari Mangaldoi (SC) Chenga Thowra Dalgaon Boko (SC) Sibsagar Udalguri (ST) Chaygaon Bihpuria Majbat Palasbari Naoboicha Jagiroad (SC) Jalukbari Lakhimpur Marigaon Dispur Dhakuakhana (ST) Laharighat Gauhati East Dhemaji (ST) Raha (SC) Gauhati West Jonai (ST) Nowgong Hajo Moran Barhampur Tamulpur Dibrugarh Jamunamukh Barkhetry Lahowal Hojai Dharmapur Duliajan Lumding Barama (ST) Tingkhong Chapaguri (ST) Naharkatia Chabua Tinsukia Digboi Margherita Doom Dooma Sadiya