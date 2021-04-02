Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal: Amit Shah in Nandigram

BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Amit Shah

West Bengal elections 2021: It is Amit Shah that is managing elections, not ECI, says Mamata Banerjee

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Amit Shah seeks EC probe in EVM row

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Karimganj/Guwahati/New Delhi, Apr 02: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday sought an inquiry by the Election Commission after a huge political row erupted over a polling team in Assam being found carrying an EVM in the vehicle belonging to the wife of a BJP candidate.

Taking cognizance of the controversy, the poll panel suspended the presiding officer of the polling station, where the electronic voting machine was ballotted, and three other officials earlier in the day.

"Home Minister @AmitShah says @ECISVEEP must probe charges of EVM being found in the car of a @BJP4India candidate in Assam and take action against those who may be found responsible," Rahul Kanwal, the News Director of India Today, tweeted after an exclusive interview with Shah.

Violence had broken out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a crowd spotted a BJP candidate''s vehicle being used to transport a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

The incident snowballed into a huge controversy on Friday morning with the opposition Congress and AIUDF alleging that the EVM was being "stolen", prompting the Election Commission to suspended four poll officials and order a repoll at the booth as a video of the fiasco went viral on social media.

Ruckus in Assam after poll panel members hitch ride in BJP candidate’s car: 4 suspended

The vehicle of the polling party of the 149-Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on its way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said.

"They took a lift on a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of the wife of the sitting BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached the Nimal Bazaar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said.

Paul is also the BJP candidate from the Patharkandi seat this time, while Ratabari is currently represented by BJP MLA Bijoy Malakar, who is contesting the election as well.

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, claimed the EVM units were being transported in a BJP candidate''s vehicle with the intention of tampering.

The crowd, which swelled to over 100 people within minutes, vandalised the vehicle and tried to manhandle the officials, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVM, eyewitnesses said.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and they tried to pacify the mob. But the crowd did not listen, forcing the police to fire in the air to disperse them," police sources said.

The DC and the SP then brought the EVM to Patharkandi police station, from where it was taken to the strong room in Karimganj town, they added.

Ratabari and Patharkandi constituencies went to the polls in the second phase on Thursday.

BJP candidate Paul rubbished the allegations of EVM tampering and said that his brother, who was in the vehicle when the incident happened, just gave a lift to the poll officials as their vehicle had broken down.

"I am from Patharkandi, and the EVM was of Ratabari. What reason would I have to tamper with them? Bijoy Malakar is anyway winning the Ratabari seat by at least 40,000 votes, why will the BJP attempt tampering?" Paul claimed.

The EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension for violation of the transport protocol.

"Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No 149-Indira MV School of LAC Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution. A report has also been sought from the special observer," it said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over the incident.

"EC''s car breaks down, BJP''s intentions are bad, the condition of democracy worsens," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the EC needs to start acting decisively on reports of private vehicles transporting electronic voting machines, and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties.

In a series of tweets, she claimed that every time there is an election, videos of private vehicles, usually belonging to BJP, caught transporting EVMs show up.

In a statement in New Delhi, the Election Commission said a report has been sought from the special observer for the state.

Congress ally Badruddin Ajmal said the incident shows an attempt to "steal" EVMs as the BJP is losing the elections.

"Polarisation? Failed. Buying votes? Failed. Buying candidates? Failed. Jumle-baazi? Failed. Double CMs? Failed. Doublespeak on CAA? Failed. Loser BJPs last resort: steal the EVMs. Murder of democracy," he tweeted.

Demanding an explanation and immediate action, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said the party will consider boycotting the election if "this open loot and rigging of EVMs" does not stop immediately.

Lok Sabha MP and Assam Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said: "Why can''t the BJP gracefully accept they are losing #AssamAssemblyElections2021? Stealing EVMs and rigging the result won''t do you any good. Assam will never forgive you even if @ECISVEEP does."

Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi said the EC needs to save itself before public trust is eroded completely as it is the "same script" in every election.

Holding a press conference in Guwahati, the newly- floated Raijor Dal also criticised transporting the EVM in a BJP candidate''s vehicle and said it is the signal of the party''s defeat.

"Not only in Karimganj, but we heard many such incidents from other constituencies as well. Reports came from even Sibsagar seat, where Akhil Gogoi contested, that there were some irregularities related to the EVM," Raijor Dal adviser Sitanath Lahkar said.