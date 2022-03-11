YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) imposing victory in four of the five state elections held February-March, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said that state victories do not hold much importance, and the real fight for power to the Centre will happen in 2024.

    As PM Modi projects a BJP win in 2024, Prashant Kishor has this to say

    Taking to his Twitter, Kishor said, " Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don't fall or be part of this false narrative."

    His statement comes a day after PM Modi, while addressing BJP workers at a victory gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi, said, "Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 UP election result was declared."

    Friday, March 11, 2022, 14:19 [IST]
    X