As Modi led nationwide fast, Maharashtra BJP leaders caught chomping on chips, sandwiches

The BJP was left red-faced after two of its legislators were caught snacking in the midst of a fast in Maharashtra. The incident was reported on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a nationwide fast on Thursday to protest the disruptions in Parliament.

This came as an embarrassment for the BJP as the party had three days back condemned the Congress when some of its leaders were seen eating at a restaurant prior to a fast on Monday.

The BJP legislators Bhimrao Tapkir and Sanjay Bhegade were filmed when they were seen breaking their fast midway during an official meeting that was convened in Pune. They were caught snacking on sandwiches and chips. The BJP leaders kept mum even as television channels aired the clip that had gone viral on the social media.

Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan said that the "drama of fasting will not work anymore" as the people are no longer interested in government's false promises.

In Pune, the BJP leaders were seen enjoying snacks in the middle of the fast... elaborate arrangements were made for serving snacks before launching the 'fast' and after completing it. This 'fast' is just a farce," Chavan said dismissively during a media interaction.

"If somebody eats three hours before a fast, BJP finds it objectionable, but it is okay for them if they eat during the fast. The reason behind today's fasting programme is bogus, the sentiments are bogus and the fast itself is bogus," said state Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

