'It's ok to be mediocre': This is what Copter crash lone survivor wrote to school

As J&K faces power outage, Indian Army steps into help

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Indian Army has begun helping the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the wake of a massive strike which has led to a power crisis in the state.

Over 2,000 employees including linesmen and engineers of Jammu and Kashmir' power transmission and distribution corporations are on a strike since Saturday. They have been protesting against the decision to privatise assets and delay in payment of salaries.

Reports said that there is a blackout in large parts of Jammu. The administration had sought the help of the Indian Army. Dr Raghav Langer wrote a letter to to the Defence Ministry and sought personnel.

Jammu power outage: Centre says minor impact in few places

"We would like to hereby requisition the Indian Army to assist in the restoration of essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources," says the letter.

The power sector employees refused to repair a major power breakdown that occurred during the weekend amidst a cold wave in north India.

Outages were reported from many parts including Srinagar. The J&K administration had announced the merger of the Power Transmission Corporation Limited (PTCL) and the Power Distribution Corporation Limited (PTDL) with the Power Grid Corporation of India.

Union power minister, R K Singh said that the impact is minor at a few places. By and large things are normal. In Jammu only 15 to 20 per cent of feeders are affected. There is no situation of a blackout.

The talks are on with the employees union to know their demands and grievances, Singh also said.

Reports said that the disruptions are likely to continue as the talks between the striking employees and the administration failed again on Sunday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 15:07 [IST]