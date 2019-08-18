  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    As curbs are eased in J&K, stray incidents of violence reported

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 18: Stray incidents of violence were reported in Jammu and Kashmir after curbs were eased on Saturday. The security forces fired tear gas canisters to disperse the mobs that had gathered in a few places.

    As curbs are eased in J&K, stray incidents of violence reported
    Representational Image

    Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said only 8 persons were injured in around 6 incidents. He however added that these incidents did not take place in areas where the curbs were eased.

    In any Indo-Pak talks, Kashmir will be off the table

    He also added that the easing of curbs would continue on Sunday also. He added that the relaxation was given in 35 police station areas across the Valley. This led to people coming out and there were also vehicles plying on the road. He further added that more than 23,000 landline phone connections were made functional.

    Meanwhile Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said though "some people" do not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is returning to normal in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

    "The situation is becoming normal in the valley and lot of issues are coming to fore...There are some people who do not want the situation to turn normal in the valley," the BJP leader said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir violence in kashmir kashmir valley

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue