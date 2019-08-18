As curbs are eased in J&K, stray incidents of violence reported

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 18: Stray incidents of violence were reported in Jammu and Kashmir after curbs were eased on Saturday. The security forces fired tear gas canisters to disperse the mobs that had gathered in a few places.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said only 8 persons were injured in around 6 incidents. He however added that these incidents did not take place in areas where the curbs were eased.

He also added that the easing of curbs would continue on Sunday also. He added that the relaxation was given in 35 police station areas across the Valley. This led to people coming out and there were also vehicles plying on the road. He further added that more than 23,000 landline phone connections were made functional.

Meanwhile Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said though "some people" do not want peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is returning to normal in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

"The situation is becoming normal in the valley and lot of issues are coming to fore...There are some people who do not want the situation to turn normal in the valley," the BJP leader said.