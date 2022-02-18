Howrah Amaravati Express derailed near Goa's Dudhsagar, all passengers and staff on board safe

As Covid cases decline, Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 21

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18: Goa government has decided to reopen the physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar issued an order asking schools to resume regular classes in offline mode from Monday (Feb 21).

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to reopen all the educational institutions from standard first to standard twelfth with effect from February 21, 2022, by following COVID-19- appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines," Sawaikar said.

Goa on Thursday reported 103 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With the addition, the overall caseload reached 2,44,508, while the death toll went up to 3,785, it said.

As 481 patients recuperated during the day, the recovery tally rose to 2,39,496. There are 1,227 active cases in the state.

"A total of 1,801 tests were conducted on Thursday, which took the overall test count of the coastal state to 18,61,114," an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,44,508, new cases 103, death toll 3,785, recoveries 2,39,496, active cases 1,227, samples tested till date 18,61,114.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 9:30 [IST]