As ABVP takes DUSU, NSUI alleges cheating

New Delhi, Sep 13: The ABVP candidates who won the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections Thursday celebrated their victory and vowed to fulfil the promises made in their manifesto even as the sole NSUI winner alleged cheating in the results.

ABVP's Ankiv Basoya, who won the president's post is pursuing MA in Buddhist Studies. He has been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad since 2015.

"Our election manifesto said we would dedicate 50 per cent of the DUSU budget to women safety, so I will now work towards making the campus safer for women," he said.

"Our party has worked for the welfare of students and we will continue to do so," Basoya added.

ABVP's Shakti Singh, who won the vice-president's post, is a national-level boxer and he was the only candidate to have not done his graduation from the varsity.

He completed his graduation from MIT Pune and is studying law at the Delhi University's Faculty of Law.

"Since I am a sportsperson, I will work towards promoting sports culture in the university. We'd also mentioned about promoting sports in our manifesto. This win indicates the country's students are with the ABVP," he said.

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Aakash Choudary, who won the post of secretary, was the union president of Sri Aurobindo College where he did his graduation. He is currently pursuing law.

"This victory has been possible because of the students' love for me. I was also the president of Aurobindo College due to the love of students," he said.

About the loss of his party on the other posts, he alleged, "There has been cheating on the other posts and we will fight against the unfair treatment meted out to us."

"Seven EVMs were not taken into consideration while counting and we want them to reveal the data of those EVMs," he said.

ABVP's Jyoti Chaudhary, who won the post of joint secretary, completed her graduation from Vivekananda College and is currently pursuing MA in Buddhist Studies.