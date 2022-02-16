YouTube
    Arvind Kejriwal supported Khalistani movement: Kumar Vishwas's startling claim

    Chandigarh, Feb 16: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday claimed that the AAP convenor was supportive of separatists in Punjab.

    "I had told Kejriwal during the 2017 Punjab election that don't take support of the fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistani movement. He, however, said it will be managed don't worry," Vishwas said while speaking to ANI.

    The allegation comes just three days before Punjab goes to polls to choose a new government in what is seen as a direct contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

