Article 370 will be scrapped if BJP returns to power: Amit Shah

Shimla, May 12: Asserting that Article 370 will be scrapped for sure if the BJP returns to power, Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress on the issue of national security.

Addressing a rally at Chogan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, Shah pointed out that Congress leader Sam Pitroda said instead of air strikes, "we should talk to militants".

Shah said the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government did nothing when Pakistan beheaded five Indian soldiers but under Modi rule air strikes were carried out in Balakot.

Shah was campaigning in support of Kangra BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor and Hamirpur sitting MP Anurag Thakur. Citing former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be another prime minister for the state, Shah, as per a PTI report, said, "All this indicated their mindset but if the BJP comes to power again and Modi becomes prime minister, Article 370 will be removed for sure."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in its manifesto promised the abrogation of Article 370 and annulment of Article 35A. Both have been contentious issues and parties in Jammu and Kashmir have warned against meddling with these provisions.