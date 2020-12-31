Terrorists arrested in Delhi belong to Babbar Khalsa, were involved in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee

Narco-terror to targeted killings: What ISI’s Khalistan-Kashmir desk was doing in Delhi

Arrested Khalistani sympathiser was tasked by ISI to oversee killing of RSS leaders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police netted a big fish who was involved in the killing of a Shaurya Chakra awardee and was also plotting the killing of several RSS leaders.

On being deported, the police arrested Sukhmeet Singh alias Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport. A drug trafficker since 2012, Bikriwal is a Khalistan sympathiser and was working at the behest of the ISI.

Sources tell OneIndia that he was asked to draw up a plot to target RSS leaders in Punjab. It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in connection with the murder of Brig (retd) Jagdish Kumar Gajnega, the vice chief of the RSS in the state of Punjab.

Terrorists arrested in Delhi belong to Babbar Khalsa, were involved in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee

He was shot dead by two motorcycle borne persons at the Red Cross Market area in Jalandhar.

During the investigation, it was found that the killing of Brig. (Retd.) Jagdish Kumar Gagneja was part of Trans-national conspiracy hatched by the senior leadership of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

It was found that the conspiracy had its foot-prints in several countries including, Pakistan, UK, Australia, France, Italy and the UAE.

The source cited above said that the ISI wanted to carry out a spate of killings of Hindu leaders and Bikriwal was assigned the task to oversee the operation.

Earlier this year, The Delhi Police had arrested a five member group of terrorists following an exchange of fire in the Shakapur area of Delhi.

While two belong to Punjab, the others are from Kashmir. The two accused from Punjab are associates of Bhikriwal. They were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Comrade, Balwinder Singh Sadhu who had taken on terrorists in Punjab during the height of insurgency in the 1990s.

The police said that they were on the directions of the Khalistan leaders who are sponsored by the ISI, Pakistan. They had killed Singh on the orders of the ISI backed Khalistan leaders. Singh, it may be recalled was killed at his home town in Tarn Taran's Bhikiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16.

The police said that these persons were planning targeted killings in various North Indian states.

The group had been on the radar of the police and intelligence for the past three months.