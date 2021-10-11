J&K: Terrorists on killing spree, want people to lose faith in Indian system

Recent killings in J&K aimed at a grand revival of the Al-Badr

Over 700 terrorist 'sympathisers' detained in J&K after attacks on civilians

Following the killing of civilians scores of Islamic terror sympathisers detained

TRF terrorist involved in killing of civilians in J&K gunned down

Army officer, 4 others killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Poonch

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Oct 11: Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday.

The operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, he said.

The encounter was going on when the last reports were received. The hiding ultras opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a JCO and four other ranks, the spokesman said.

They have been sent to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Officials said there are reports about the presence of a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists, they said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 13:21 [IST]