YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Army making medical staff available setting up temporary hospitals, Chief tells PM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Army is making its medical staff available to state governments and is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Army Chief General M M Naravane told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    Army making medical staff available setting up temporary hospitals, Chief tells PM

    In a meeting where Modi reviewed the Army's preparedness and initiatives for COVID management, Naravane also said that the Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and that citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals, a statement said.

    Coronavirus: Army's base hospital in Delhi to have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-JuneCoronavirus: Army's base hospital in Delhi to have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-June

    "General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them," it added.

    Modi has been holding daily meetings with various organisations and officials as the government marshals its resources to fight the pandemic raging in various parts of the country.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X