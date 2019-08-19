  • search
    Army denies Shehla Rashid's allegations on situation in J&K as 'unverified and fake news'

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

    Army denies Shehla Rashids allegations on situation in J&K as unverified and fake news
    File photo of People's Movement political party leader Shehla Rashid

    "Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news is spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.

    Indian Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    Taking to Twitter, Rashid in a series of tweet wrote,'' People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on the complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

    In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc."

    Over 190 primary schools in Srinagar re-open amid tension in Valley

    Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)."

    "A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.

