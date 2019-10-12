  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army Commander’s Conference to focus on Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The top commanders of the Army will meet next week in the national capital for a conference in which a host of issues including the situation in Kashmir would be discussed.

    The conference a bi-annual event will be held in Delhi between October 14 and 19. The leadership would discuss issues such as the emerging security and administrative challenges, operation readiness and also the ongoing restructuring exercise.

    Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat
    Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat

    Army Chief, Bipin Rawat would address the top commanders on the opening day of the conference. The Army is currently in the midst of an important revamp. The exercise is aimed at cutting down troops, improving the tooth-to-tail ratio and other technological advancements.

    Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Kashmir, reviews operational preparedness

    Kashmir would also be discussed at length during the conference. The Army is present in large numbers in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. Restrictions had been imposed in many places. The administration has however gradually eased restrictions. On Thursday, the Valley was opened up for tourists. There is also a decision to lift the restrictions on mobile phones in a phased manner.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat conference indian army jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue