Arjun Sarja files defamation case against Sruthi Hariharan

    Bengaluru, Oct 25: Multilingual actor Arjun Sarja filed defamation case of Rs 5 crore at City Civil court against Sruthi Hariharan on Thursday. The court likely to hear the case this evening or tomorrow.

    Earlier, Sarja's manager Shivarjun allegedly received a call from Sruthi Hariharan's aide demanding Rs 1.5 cr-Rs 2 crore. Shivarjun has filed a complaint with Cyber crime police alleging actor's email, Facebook and Twitter accounts have been hacked.

    Also Read | #MeToo in Sandalwood: KFCC to meet today over Sruthi Hariharan's allegations

    Sruthi Hariharan has kicked off #MeToo storm in the Kannada film industry. Sruthi shocked the Kannada film industry when she accused actor Arjun Sarja of inappropriately behaving with her on the sets of Vismaya (2016).

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
