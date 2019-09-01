Arif Mohammed Khan is the new governor of Kerala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 1: In a surprise move, the Centre has appointed new governors for five states in the country. In Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan replaces P. Sathasivam as the new Governor.

Among others who have been given new responsibilities are - BJP leader from Uttrakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has now been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, Bandaru Dattatreya as Governor of Himachal, senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra as Governor of Rajasthan and Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Governor of Telangana.

The appointments take effect from the dates the new governors take charge of their respective offices.

Arif Mohammad Khan was born in 1951 in Bulandshahr. Barabasti or Barah Basti is a group of 12 villages lying in Bulandshahr district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was educated at Jamia Millia School, Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh and Shia College, Lucknow University.

Arif Mohammad Khan started his political career as a student leader. He contested the first legislative assembly election from Siyana constituency of Bulandshahar on Bharatiya Kranti Dal party's banner but was defeated. He became a member of the legislative assembly of UP in 1977 at the age of 26.

Khan joined the Indian National Congress party and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from Kanpur and 1984 from Bahraich. In 1986, he quit the Indian National Congress due to differences over the passage of Muslim Personal Law Bill which was piloted by Rajiv Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. He was against the triple talaq legislation and resigned because of differences with Rajiv Gandhi on this issue. Arif Mohammed Khan joined the Janata Dal and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989. During the Janata Dal rule Khan served union Minister of Civil aviation and Energy. He left the Janata Dal to join the Bahujan Samaj Party and again entered the Lok Sabha in 1998 from Bahraich. Khan held ministerial responsibilities from 1984 to 1990. In 2004, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate that year from Kaisarganj constituency. Khan quit the BJP in 2007 to remain non partisan.