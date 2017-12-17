Argentinian woman robbed by unidentified person in Varanasi

A woman from Argentina was allegedly manhandled and robbed by 3 youths while meditating on the opposite bank of Ganga on Saturday.

The victim has lodged an FIR with Bhelupur police station under section 394 of IPC against three unknown persons.

According to reports, the Argentine woman has been living in Bhadaini area for over a decade and working with an NGO.

The woman had gone to the opposite bank of Ganga by a boat for meditation in the evening. Seeing her alone in lonely place, 3 youths robbed money and also slapped her when she opposed.

The incident comes days after a Japanese tourist Akihiro Tanaka was also drugged and robed by some fake tourist guide on December 14.

According to Sigra police, Tanaka had reached Varanasi from Agra by bus on Thursday morning and later he reached Sarnath area.

At Sarnath he met a youth who introduced himself as Rameez Khan and said that he is a tourist guide. After becoming familiar with Tanaka he took him to different sites in Sarnath and later the duo reached ghats along the river Ganga.

OneIndia News