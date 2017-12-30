APTET 2017 Exam dates changed: Check new schedule here

The APTET 2017 Exam dates have been changed. The exam for the AP Teacher Eligibility Test was scheduled to be held in January, but now it would be conducted in the month of February.

According to the old schedule, the exam dates were 17-27 January 2018. The APTET-December, 2017 is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective of APTET is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The examination will now begin on 5 February 2018 and will continue till 15 February 2018 and will be held in two sessions (9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). The Board will also delay the result declaration by more than a fortnight (26 February 2018).

The candidates at the time of applying for APTET, December 2017 should be in possession of the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for I to V classes (Paper-I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II) as given in Information Bulletin. The candidates who are pursuing final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, during the academic year 2016-2017 can also appear for the APTET December, 2017. More details are available on cse.ap.gov.in.

