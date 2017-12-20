APPSC Group 1 Service Main Exam 2016 result declared

The APPSC Group 1 Service Main Exam 2016 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Commission has selected candidates in the ratio of 1:2 on the basis of the re exam held from 14 September 2016 till 24 September 2016. The examination was held at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupathi for Group-I Services (Limited & General) recruitment.

Interview, for selected candidates, will be held from 22 January 2018 till 20 February 2018 at the Commission's office. 'The exact dates of Oral Test (interview) for each candidate will be placed in Commission's website shortly. Individual call letters will be sent to candidates in due course.'

Candidates, selected for the interview shall have to carry original certificates for verification which includes documents relating to Age, proof of age relaxation Qualifications, Study certificate, Integrated Community certificate in case reserved candidates, certificate of exclusion from Creamy layer in case of B.Cs from Revenue authorities, P.H. certificate in case of disabled candidates etc. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

