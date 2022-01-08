Appointments for precautionary dose against COVID-19 opens today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: Healthcare workers, frontline and those above 60 years with comorbitities who have already taken two doses of the vaccination against COVID-19 can directly book an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that appointments for precautionary doses of the vaccine in India will begin from Saturday. No new registration on the CoWin app will be required for those taking the shot.

"Schedules will be published on January 8. The online appointment facility will also start by Friday evening. Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on January 10," news agency ANI reported.

"The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended the administration of the homologous vaccine for HCWS, FLWs and elders (more than 60 years of age) with co-morbidities i.e. the same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses would be given as the precaution dose to the eligible beneficiaries," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 8:12 [IST]