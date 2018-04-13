AP Intermediate Revaluation 2018 Details: Recounting process

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had released the supplementary Exam Date for 1st year and 2nd year students at www.bieap.gov.in. Some of the students who got lower marks than their expectations or not satisfied with their overall results, can apply for re-evaluation and improvement exam on these dates.

Important Dates

Last Date of paying fee for supplementary exam: April 21, 2018

Supplementary examination: From May 14-21, 2018

If you want to apply for improvement to better your scores in some papers you can do that as there is a provision for the same.

Steps to Apply For AP Intermediate Revaluation/ Recounting 2018

Students wish to apply for revaluation/reverification have to visit the BIEAP official website, bieap.gov.in or https://apbie.apcfss.in/studentServices.do

On the homepage, one can find the option of revaluation/reverification. Click on "Re-Verification of Valued Answer Scripts & Supply of Scanned Copy" in Students Services.

Enter Hall-Ticket Number, Date of Birth, email id, and other required details over there.

Apply for Scanned copy-cum-Re-Verification by paying the requisite application fee. Finally, submit the application form.

The candidates who wish to avail these facilities have to pay online, an amount of Rs 200 per paper for recounting and Rs 1000 per paper for scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer book, through Mee Seva or AP online centre.

The candidates can also apply through APFSS by logging on to the apbie.apcfss.in and select re-verification of valued answer scripts and supply of scanned copy in "students services" on payment of required fee at these centres and submitting.

Intermediate Hall ticket number

Date of Birth

SSC Hall ticket number

Mobile Number

E-mail ID

How to apply for improvement

The candidates, who have passed in all the papers, can also apply for improvement on payment of Rs 120/- per paper in addition to the normal examination fee.

The candidates will appear IPASE May 2018 with the same registration number of IPE March 2018.

In case of improvement candidates (who passed in all subjects) the better of either earlier performance or new performance will be taken into consideration.

