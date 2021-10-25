AP EAMCET Counselling begins today: Keep in mind these points

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 25: The AP EAMCET Counselling dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education said that the registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 (today) and will continue till October 30. Classes for the fresh batch will begin on November 15.

    The certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 30. Students can choose to verify their documents either online or offline. The option entry process will begin on November 1 and go on till November 5. Students will be allowed to edit and modify their web options from November 1 to November 6.

    The round 1 seat allotment list will be released on November 10 and the seat allotment will be based on the choice of options made by the candidates. It will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

    The students would have to report at the allotted institute for admission between November 10 and 15.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
    X