AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017, how to check

The AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Directorate of Government Examinations organizes the Andhra Pradesh Diploma for Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examinations. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The results are available on bse.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP DELED First Year TTC Results 2017:

Go to bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the "D.El.Ed. 1st Year Exams July 2017 Results" link from the homepage

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News