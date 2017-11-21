Any hand raised against PM Modi will be ‘chopped-off': BJP MP

In what can be seen as an attempt to crush dissent against the ruling government at the Centre, a BJP MP has said that any hand or finger raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be "chopped-off".

Speaking at a function called by the Vaishya and Kanu communities, Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai referred to the Prime Minister as Garib ka beta (Son of a poor) and said that it was an honour to see him rise to become the Prime Minister.

"Unki or uthne waali ungali ko, uthne waale haath ko...hum sub milke...ya to tod dein, zaroorat pari to kaat dein. (Any finger or hand raised against the PM, we should get together to either broken or, if need be, chop it off)," an Indian Express report quoted Rai as saying.

When asked about his remarks, Rai tried to downplay it and said that he was merely trying to convey that those who take the country's pride and security lightly would be dealt with strictly.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and other BJP leaders were also present at the event.

Rai, a Lok Sabha MP from Ujiyarpur, is a prominent Yadav leader and was made Bihar BJP chief in December 2016.

OneIndia News