Anti-social elements infiltrated our peaceful protest: Farmers' group

If anyone gets hurt, damage will happen to our country: Rahul Gandhi over farmers' protests

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Protesting farmers' unions have alleged that some "anti-social" elements infiltrated their "peaceful" protest on Republic Day.

"We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,"said Samyukta Kisan Morcha in a statement.

"Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals violated route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We've always held that peace is our biggest strength and any violation would hurt the movement," it added.

The long struggle for more than 6 months now, and more than 60 days of protest at Delhi borders also seemed to have led to this situation.

"We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the Parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts, the statement furthr said.

"SKM has been trying to get a full picture of all the events with regard to the several Kisan Parades that were planned today and will share a fuller statement soon. Our information is that apart from some regrettable violations, the parades are underway peacefully as per plan," it concluded.

Groups of protesting farmers on Tuesday entered Red Fort after breaching police barricades, attacking personnel and even vandalising a bus at ITO.