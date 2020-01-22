Anti-CAA stir: Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan reflects Delhi's Shaheen Bagh image

Kolkata, Jan 22: Just like the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the protesters in Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata are determined to carry on with their demonstration against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) indefinitely.

Here, the sit-in protest, led by the several women residents of Park Circus, is inspired by the sit-in at Shaheen Bagh. Varying from homemakers to professionals women of every ages of the muslim community has been showing solidaridy against NRC and CAA.

South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh bloomed with roars, and a dogged solution to uphold human rights almost overnight, with women leading from the front.

The city of joy has been witnessing this all women-first-time protesters condemning centre's citizenship law at the Park Circus Maidan. This is the same land that was once occupied by the Congress to hold meetings during the freedom struggle.

The women have been sitting in ptotest for more then ten days here, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Authorities have reportedly provided three-four bio-toilets and other basic amenities for the women at the sprawling Park Circus Maidan on 17 January, excatly after the ten 10 days continuing protest.

As per some protesters, doctors from different hospitals visits the Park Circus Maidan regularly to monitor the condition of the women protesters here.

Earlier, this month various eminent personalities like- former home minister P Chidambaram, social activists Umar Khalid and Yogendra Yadav, singer Kabir Suman have already visited the venue to express their solidarity to the protesters.

Students from various schools, colleges and universities of Kolkata like- Aliah University, Calcutta University, Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Surendranath College have provided sanitary napkins for the women who are on sit-in protest.

Women in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been on a sit-in protest since mid December 2019.

The protest is against the CAA, NRC and the brutal attacks on students in various universities such as Jawaharal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.