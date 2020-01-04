  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: 12 accused, including activist Sadaf Jafar, ex IPS SR Darapuri granted bail

    Lucknow, Jan 04: Twelve accused including activist Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri have been granted bail by a sessions court in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, in connection with the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) case of December 19, last year in the state.

    All of them were arrested for alleged involvement in the violence during protests in the state capital on December 19, today the a Luncknow sessions court has granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

    According to reports, they got bail as the UP Police failed to produce any direct evidence against Jafar, Darapuri and the 12 others for their alleged role in vandalism and arson during the anti-CAA protests last year in the state.

    Reportedly, on December 19, Jafar was arrested while she was live on Facebook from the place where the protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act went violent.

    Earlier, the UP Police had said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes but she has been released today along with the other protesters as the police failed to show any valid evidences against them.

    Anti-CAA stir: 46 fresh notices served for damaging public property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Their individual pleas as well as submissions of the government lawyer was heard by the court of Additional Sessions Judge SS Pandey.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
