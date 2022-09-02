Another on-cam gaffe by Imran Khan and this time it is on Pakistan’s birth control

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 02: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has made another on-camera gaffe and this has gone viral.

    This time he confused the population of Pakistan and cited figures which show that Pakistan's population is now fewer that what it was when the country was formed.

    As he was promoted that the figures he said were wrong, he resisted at first and then gave in with a smile while understanding the mistake he had committed. He said that when Pakistan was formed its population was 40 crore. Today it is 22 crore he said. It will be 40 lakh someone promoted to the side to which Imran Khan said, 'no, no it is 40 crore. Ahhhh sorry, 40 lakh,' Khan said while realising his mistake. This video went viral at a time when Pakistan its worst flood in recent history with a toll of 1,100 people including 350 children.

    Many shared the clip and some even wondered if Pakistan is in a position to lead the world where birth control is concerned.

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    X