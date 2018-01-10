Another JNU student goes missing, police begins probe

Even before the missing case of Najeeb Ahmed is resolved, another missing case of a JNU student has been reported. The student of the School of Life Sciences, Mukul Jain, has been missing for past two days, police have begun an investigation. According to reports, Mukul Jain is a native of Ghaziabad.

The poster of the missing student has been put up on the JNU campus and information has been shared on social media. The poster appeals to share information with the JNU security officer.

Mukul has been missing from his Life Science lab since Tuesday afternoon. His wallet and id are still in lab.

#jnu Mukul Jain @mukulja63941274 has been missing from his Life Science lab since yesterday afternoon. Nobody knows where he is. His wallet and id are still in lab. JNU students we need your help in searching for him. Inbox me any info regarding him. We will be greatly indebted. pic.twitter.com/1QivRX4ROh — Mayank Jain (@mayankjain2011) January 9, 2018

It may be recalled that Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, went missing after a brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel in Delhi on October 2016.

