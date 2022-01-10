YouTube
    Anocracy is Shashi Tharoor’s latest word: Find out what it means

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor is known for wordplay. He very often comes up with new words which leave many baffled.

    Shashi Tharoor

    On Sunday, Tharoor while taking a dig at the BJP by using the word Anocracy. He explained that anocracy is a form of government that mixes democracy with autocratic features.

    "A word we'd better start learning in India: anocracy. A form of government that mixes democratic with autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties and institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts with minimal accountability," Tharoor who is a Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in a tweet.

    Here are some of the other words that Tharoor has used:

    Allodoxaphobia: Irrational fear of opinions

    Pogonotrophy: Cultivation of a beard

    Paraprosdokian: A figure of speech in which the latter part of the sentence is unexpected in a manner which promotes the reader to rethink the first part.

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
