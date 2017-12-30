Anna University Results 2017 declared: Website slow, check via sms

The Anna University Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

At the time of the results being declared the website was not responding. Anna University for the first time sent the results via SMS.

Anna University, Chennai announced new dates for the exams it postponed due the rains on November 3. According to the dates announced by Anna University, the re-scheduled exams were conducted November 11, 2017. The Hindu reported that the Schools will remain closed in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts on Monday. Due to heavy rain in the Tamil Nadu capital, Chennai based Anna University and University of Madras announced cancellation of their semester exams which were scheduled to be conducted on November 3.

Besides uploading the results in the official website, subject-wise results were sent to registered mobile numbers of students on Friday evening, controller of examination GV Uma said in an official release.

More than 1,400 students had been caught for malpractices during these semester exams, the release added.

OneIndia News