Anna Hazare breaks fast after meeting Devendra Fadnavis

Social activist Anna Hazare ended his 7-day fast on Thursday after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh visited Anna after reports of his health deteriorating. Anna's doctor said on Wednesday that his blood pressure was high and sugar levels low, which made him feel exhausted. Anna had also lost some weight due the hunger strike.

Earlier in the day, Mahajan, who is minister for Water Resources and Medical Education in the state, had said that out of the 11 main demands put forth by Hazare, nearly 7-8 have been agreed upon. He had also said that a written proposal will be given to Hazare.

Anna Hazare began his indefinite hundger strike from March 23 to press for his demand to appoint a Lokpal at the Centre, nearly seven years after his anti-corruption movement caught the imagination of millions of Indians and shook the then UPA government.

The venue of his protest is the same iconic Ramlila Maidan, where he had sat on a hunger strike in 2011 demanding that the then government set up a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

Ahead of his indefinite hunger strike on March 23, Anna took a dig at the Government and claimed that they are trying to create a Hindrance to his protest.

He said, "You canceled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police Force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don't need police protection. Your protection won't save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done."

