Anil Deshmukh skips ED summons again

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 02: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has skipped the summons from the Enforcement Directorate again. Deshmukh instead sent a letter to the ED stating that the probe against him was neither fair or impartial.

This is the fourth time that Deshmukh has skipped the summons issued against him. He was summoned in connection with a money laundering and alleged extortion case. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner had accused Deshmukh of pressurising the police force to extort money to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

The summons are in connection with the criminal case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to an alleged Rs 100 bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.

The first summons followed raids conducted by the ED at his premises in Mumbai and Nagpur apart from that of his aides and some others last month.

The agency subsequently arrested two of his aides in this case, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 15:59 [IST]