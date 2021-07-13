YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anguished by his passing away: PM Modi on Yashpal Sharma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Yashpal Sharma.

    Anguished by his passing away: PM Modi on Yashpal Sharma

    In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi cricketer

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 16:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X