Anguished by his passing away: PM Modi on Yashpal Sharma

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Yashpal Sharma.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

