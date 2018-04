Andhra Pradesh BJP state president K Hari Babu submitted his resignation from the post to party's national President Amit Shah.

The BJP, which fought the 2014 election in alliance with the TDP, had won nine seats in the assembly (4.13 per cent votes) and three Lok Sabha seats in the united Andhra Pradesh. The new states were created on June 2, 2014.

