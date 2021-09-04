Bengaluru: Two workers from Bihar killed, three injured after boiler blast at food factory in Magadi road

Andhra-based IT employee raped by Nigerian nationals in Bengaluru, two arrested

India

oi-Prakash KL

The Banaswadi police in Bengaluru have arrested two Nigerian nationals for raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Tony (35) and Ubaka (36).

Tony befriended the victim, who works at a reputed software company, through social media. They have been chatting over phone for over a year. He had invited her to his Kammanahalli's residence on Tuesday.

They partied together and got physically intimate. However, she was shocked to see two undressed men (Tony and Ubaka) in the bed with her the next morning. She found out that both the Nigerian nationals had sex with her after she fell asleep, reports say.

In her complaint, she claimed that Ubaka had tried to befriend her and often sent messages, but she ignored them. When she informed about the messages to Tony, he ignored them and gave a negative response.

Further, she suspects a date rape drug was mixed with her drinks and she fell unconscious after consuming it.

The victim confronted Tony after she woke up. Later, he dropped her at her house after which she blocked his number. "She has been subjected to a medical examination and the two Nigerian nationals have been arrested. Further probe is on," The Hindu quotes the police as saying.

Yet Another Rape in Mysuru

In less than two weeks after the heinous gang rape in Mysuru, yet another rape incident is reported in the city. The incident occurred under Narasimharaja police station limits on Friday, 3 September.

The cops flung quickly into action to nab the accused in a matter of hours after the complaint was filed. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at a hostel that comes under Narasimharaja police station limits, according to a report on The Hindu.

The accused allegedly entered the hostel premises and assaulted the victim when was alone before fleeing the spot. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been lodged and the cops are investigating the case.