    Anand Mahindra's tweet on this innovative gate has Twitter yearning for more

    New Delhi, Aug 20: Today's viral video: Industrialist Anand Mahindra who has a Twitter following of over 9 million shares interesting videos regularly. The Mahindra Group Chairman always shares clips that show innovation from across India.

    His recent share is a video showing a unique idea for the entrance of a gate. "This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn't want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?" Mahindra wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

    In the video one can see a large black gate with the body of a car embedded into it. When it is moved, the wheels of the car are seen rolling as the gate closes. The man who was controlling the gate then goes on to exit through the door of the car. Twitter was really impressed with the video shared by Anand Mahindra. Passionate car lover, his smile is too broad to be an introvert. But yes he has a sense of humour wrote one user. Another wrote it is a auto matic gate. Check out the video below:

    Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12:56 [IST]
