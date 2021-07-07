An era ends with Dilip Kumar's death: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others offer tributes

Dilip Kumar, ‘The First Khan’ of Bollywood, no more: Remembering some of his top films

New Delhi, July 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday, 7 July, at the age of 98.

"Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, saying he will live forever in the heart of India.

"Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans," Kovind tweeted.

Several other politicians, including Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their condolences over the actor's demise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, and said his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ''tragedy king'' for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as ''Mughal-e-Azam'' and ''Devdas'', had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944 and his last ''Qila'' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, ''Shakti'' and ''Karma''.