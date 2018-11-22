Amritsar train accident: ‘Negligence of people standing on tracks was reason for mishap'

New Delhi, Nov 22: An enquiry by Indian Railways on Amritsar train accident, which left over 60 people dead on October 19, has found that negligence of persons standing on the tracks when trains hit them was the reason behind the accident.

Two passenger trains crashed into a crowd of people in the eastern outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab, on 19 October 2018. The crowd had gathered to watch Dussehra celebrations and were standing on the tracks.

At least 300 spectators were present at the Dhobi Ghat ground, barely 2 km from the Amritsar station, when the incident took place. Many of them stood on the tracks close to the Jaura Phatak crossing to get a better view and were taking videos of the burning Ravan as the first of the trains, 74643 Jalandhar-Amritsar DMU, ran them over.

The second train, the 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Express, sped past seconds later and some of those who had jumped on the second set of tracks to escape the first were caught under it.

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has concluded in the inquiry that the reason for the accident is negligence of persons reportedly standing on and near the railway tracks witnessing Dusshera Mela at Dhobi Ghat, news agency ANI reported while quoting sources.

CCRS also recommended that prior intimation to railway administration should be given by the district administration/organizers to hold big events like mela/rally so that railway can take proper precautions in consultation with stakeholders, the report further said.