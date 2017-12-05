"Amit Shah wants aggressive protest": BJP MP says on tape, leaves party embarrassed

"Amit Shah said that Yuva Morcha's protest should be aggressive enough to induce tear gas and lathi charge. I assured him that I would lead aggressive protests". These are the confessions of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha. A video of the MP making such statements is now going viral.

In a 37- second video, the young BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu is seen explaining about his interaction with Amit Shah when the party president visited Bengaluru in August. "Shah asked Yuva Morcha members how many protests they had conducted in the past few days. He said that the Morcha should hold intense agitations. He asked if there were any protests where tear gas was fired or lathicharge had taken place and I responded in the negative. So, he asked us to hold protests with aggression that would invite such action. I promised to conduct such protests in the future," Pratap Simha is seen saying in the video.

The video is being shared by Congress leaders mocking the BJP for attempting to disturb law and order. The video has come as an embarrassment to the party which is now in damage control mode. Party's state President B S Yeddyurappa defended Amit Shah and maintained that Pratap Simha had misunderstood Shah's intent.

"It looks like Pratap Simha has misunderstood Amit Shah's statement. Shah only asked the Yuva Morcha to highlight social issues in an aggressive manner," B S Yeddyurappa said.

Oneindia news