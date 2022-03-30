Amit Shah to visit Karnataka on April 1st, will participate in several events

Punjab parties riled after Shah puts Chandigarh govt employees on part with Centre’s

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka and will take part in several events on April 1st.

The state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed media persons in Bengaluru today that Shah will participate in the 115th birth Anniversary of Dr. Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat religious institution in Tumkuru.

Following this, in the afternoon the Home minister will take part in the Sahakara Sammelan organized by the state Cooperative department. During the conclave, he will launch the Logo of Nandini Ksheera Abhivrudhi Bank.

Later in the evening, the Home Minister will hold a meeting of the BJP state Core Committee.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:35 [IST]